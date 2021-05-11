Middle School Track and Field: Swain Co. hosts meet with Cherokee, Rosman 

The Cherokee Middle School track and field team participated in a tri-school meet with Swain Co., who acted as host, and Rosman at the Cherokee Central Schools track on the afternoon of Monday, May 10. Following are results of the CMS participants from that meet per nc.milesplit.com:

Girls

100M Dash

5 – Lolo Hogner 14.74

7 – Naomi Taylor 15.14

11 – Kayla Guillian 16.54

12 – Kennica Bradley 17.54

200M Dash

5 – Whitney Rogers 31.54

6 – Lolo Hogner 31.54

9 – Naomi Taylor 33.24

10 – Emilee Brady 34.04

12 – Kennica Bradley 37.94

400M Dash

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer 1:05.04

3 – Madison Rogers 1:12.84

8 – Aaliyah Reed 1:20.04

800M Run

6 – Lily Blythe 3:16.00

8 – Yvonne Saunooke 3:23.80

9 – Izzy Raby 3:29.30

10 – Jamee McMillan 3:30.30

1600M Run

3 – Selu Swayney 6:44.80

5 – Yvonne Saunooke 7:08.00

7 – Izzy Raby 7:16.00

100M Hurdles

2 – Joscelyn Stamper 21.34

4x100M Relay

1 – Cherokee team 57.84

4x200M Relay

1 – Cherokee team 2:06.50

4x400M Relay

1 – Cherokee team 4;51.00

4x800M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 12:57.90

High Jump

5 – Joscelyn Stamper 3-10

5 – Daisee Raby 3-10

Long Jump

1 – Julia Layno 14-9.5

5 – Daisee Raby 11-11.5

6 – Naomi Taylor 11-8.25

Triple Jump

2 – Dvdaya Swimmer 30-8.5

4 – Livia Crowe 25-8

4 – Daisee Raby 25-8

7 – Chloe Cooper 19-0

Discus Throw

1 – Julia Layno 77-1

2 – Whitney Rogers 73-9

7 – Jamison Bradley 58-1

8 – Joscelyn Stamper 57-11

9 – Paytyn Barker 54-9

12 – Emilee Brady 50-9

13 – Iya Grant 45-7

14 – Chloe Cooper 43-7

Shot Put

1 – Julia Layno 29-6

3 – Whitney Rogers 26-7

5 – Madison Rogers 25-4

10 – Emilee Brady 18-9

11 – Chloe Cooper 17-10

12 – Paytyn Barker 17-7

13 – Jamison Bradley 17-5

14 – Iya Grant 16-4

Boys

100M Dash

3 – Jonathan Saylor 13.84

4 – Luke Smith 13.94

7 – Kyiatan Johnson 14.64

200M Dash

3 – Jonathan Saylor 28.44

400M Dash

2 – Jack Teesateskie 1:19.84

800M Run

1 – Ogana Swimmer 2:31.90

100M Hurdles

2 – Jack Teesateskie 22.84

4x100M Relay

2 – Cherokee team 56.94

Long Jump

2 – Jonathan Saylor 14-8.25

3 – Jack Teesateskie 13-10.25

5 – Kyiatan Johnson 13-5.5

6 – Ogana Swimmer 13-3.5

Triple Jump

1 – Ogana Swimmer 30-8.5

Discus Throw

1 – Luke Smith 126-2

2 – Jayden Tramper 80-5

3 – Jonathan Rivera 80-0

7 – Zaynon Taylor 59-0

8 – Brandon Blankenship 55-8

Shot Put

1 – Luke Smith 36-2

3 – Jayden Tramper 29-2

4 – Zaynon Taylor 26-9

5 – Jonathan Rivera 23-7

7 – Brandon Blankenshp 20-1