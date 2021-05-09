Middle School Track and Field: CMS hosts Martins Creek, Rosman

The Cherokee Middle School track and field team hosted Martins Creek and Rosman on the afternoon of Friday, May 7. Following are results of the CMS participants from that meet per nc.milesplit.com:

Girls

100M Dash

2 – Naomi Taylor 15.11

3 – Lolo Hogner 15.32

8 – Kennica Bradley 17.05

200M Dash

2 – Lolo Hogner 31.02

3 – Naomi Taylor 32.52

6 – Emilee Brady 35.18

7 – Joscelyn Stamper 36.70

400M Dash

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer 1:07.40

2 – Madison Rogers 1:12.49

3 – Aaliyah Reed 1:17.01

8 – Teela Ross 1:32.20

800M Run

4 – Lily Blythe 3:25

5 – Jamee McMillan 3:26

6 – Izzy Raby 3:29

1600M Run

3 – Yvonne Saunooke 7:05

4 – Izzy Raby 7:25

100M Hurdles

3 – Joscelyn Stamper 23.00

4x100M Relay

1 – Cherokee team (names not given) 59.33

4x200M Relay

1 – Cherokee team (names not given) 2:04.88

4x400M Relay

1 – Cherokee team (names not given) 4:56.58

4x800M Relay

1 – Cherokee team (names not given) 13:08.97

High Jump

1 – Daisee Raby 3-10

Long Jump

1 – Daisee Raby 12-0

3 – Naomi Taylor 11-7

Triple Jump

1 – Dvdaya Swimmer 30-0.5

2 – Daisee Raby 24-11

3 – Livia Crowe 23-11.5

4 – Chloe Cooper 19-3

Discus Throw

1 – Whitney Rogers 70-8

4 – Joscelyn Stamper 62-8.5

6 – Jamison Bradley 58-2

8 – Chloe Cooper 47-1.5

Shot Put

1 – Whitney Rogers 27-9

3 – Madison Rogers 24-5

6 – Jamison Bradley 20-2.75

8 – Iya Grant 18-6

Boys

100M Dash

2 – Jonathan Saylor 13.68

3 – Kyitan Johnson 14.14

200M Dash

2 – Jonathan Saylor 28.85

800M Run

1 – Tyce Hogner 2:31

2 – Ogana Swimmer 2:33

1600M Run

1 – Tyce Hogner 5:28

100M Hurdles

1 – Jack Teesateskie 20.61

4x100M Relay

1 – Cherokee team (names not given) 56.00

4x400M Relay

1 – Cherokee team (names not given) 4:38

Long Jump

1 – Jonthan Saylor 14-2.25

3 – Ogana Swimmer 13-7

4 – Jack Teesateskie 13-2.5

5 – Kyitan Johnson 13-0.5

Discus Throw

1 – Luke Smith 128-9

2 – Zaynon Taylor 71-9

3 – Jayden Tramper 64-1.5

5 – Brandon Blankenship 54-9.5

7 – Dillon Beam 49-9

Shot Put

1 – Luke Smith 36-8

3 – Zaynon Taylor 25-4.5

4 – Jayden Tramper 25-0

5 – Tyce Hogner 23-10

6 – Jonathan Rivera 23-5