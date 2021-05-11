May classes at Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education
The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, has released the May class schedule. The workshops will be hosted outside and led by Wildlife Commission staff. The Center’s COVID-19 policies are stated on their website and must be followed at all times.
May:
- May 11: On the Water: Little River, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
- May 12 & 13: Fly Fishing School, Thursday, Noon – 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. – Noon. Ages 12 and older. Waiting list availability only.
- May 15: Raising Hatchery Trout, 2 p.m. drop-in
- May 18: Wild Woodlands, 9:30 – 11 a.m. Ages 4 – 7.
- May 20: Stream Investigation, 10 a.m. – Noon. Ages 8 – 12.
- May 21: On the Water: West Fork Pigeon River, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages 12 and older.
- May 22: Raising Hatchery Trout, 2 p.m. drop-in
- May 25: Introduction to Fly Fishing, 9 a.m. – Noon. Ages 12 and older. Waiting list availability only.
- May 26: Life Cycles, 9:30 – 11 a.m., Ages 4 – 7.
- May 27 & 28: Fly Fishing School, Thursday, Noon – 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. – Noon. Ages 12 and older. Waiting list availability only.
- May 29: Fly Fishing Expo, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. All ages.
More classes will be added throughout the month and promoted on the Center’s online program calendar and on their Facebook page. Pre-registration is required for most classes and is available on the Center’s webpage or by calling 828-877-4423.
– Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education