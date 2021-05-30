“If you ain’t first, you’re last”: CHS class of 2021 graduates 76
By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.
One Feather Staff
With a class motto (“If you ain’t first, you’re last”) taken from a popular Will Ferrell movie, the Cherokee High School (CHS) Class of 2021 tackled many obstacles with tenacity and humor. A total of 76 students walked across the stage during the annual commencement exercise held at Ray Kinsland Stadium on the morning of Saturday, May 29.
“The goals set by this class, individually and collectively, and the work ethic they exhibit, convey they live their motto,” Dr. Debora Foerst, CHS principal, said during opening remarks. “But, I want us to consider this quote through a different lens this morning. Be first, but be first in things that matter…so, be the first to forgive. Be the first to give up your seat. Be the first to do the right thing. Be the first to stand up for justice. Be the first to protect those who cannot protect themselves. Be the first to talk to the lonely. Be the first to encourage others. Be the first to serve your elders. Be the first to conserve and protect our natural resources. Be first.”
She spoke to the strengths of the Class of 2021, both academically and otherwise. “We have many who struggled. They struggled because they lost a loved one during this time. They lost their normalcy, or they lost themselves. But, they are still here preparing to walk across this stage in spite of those struggles, maybe because of those struggles.”
Dr. Foerst told the crowd gathered that the Class of 2021 ties for the largest in school history and had the highest number of students graduating with honors ever (27) and the most National Honor Society members (29).
Jonathan Frady, a multi-sport athlete who graduated with high honors and as a member of the National Honor Society, gave remarks in his position as class vice president. “In my opinion, as a whole, you guys are the best parent group Cherokee High School has ever seen. Even though we may all act like we’re grown and like we know it all, we need you now more than ever. To all the kids here in the stands today – listen to your parents. At times, they may seem clueless on the subject at hand, but they are right 90 percent of the time.”
He went on to praise his fellow students whom he called “so diversely talented” and noted, “…even a pandemic couldn’t stop us.”
Shalyn Barker, Class of 2021 valedictorian, said in her address, “All good things must come to end. I am immensely proud of our class. Not only have we survived senioritis but also a global pandemic. I believe that our class has truly defined the word resilient. We went months learning virtually and having to stay home without seeing each other.”
Of her fellow students, Barker, who will attend N.C. State University in the fall as a Park Scholar, said, “Talent abounds in these seats behind me. No doubt we have a future Chief, doctor, lawyer, skilled worker, nurse, entrepreneur, artist, musician, and teacher all within our class. So, I challenge each of you to follow the path that God has laid before you and strive for greatness.”
Maya Cruz, Class of 2021 salutatorian, will attend Stanford University this fall. She said in her address, “I will be a first-generation college student and the first in my family to attend a university. What they say about high school is true – it does go by fast. But, something they don’t tell you is how much it will shape you into the person you are.”
She added, “We can all look back on the person we were when we started high school. We were just kids – kids who did not know how beautiful and scary the world could be. In high school, I have experienced many things – love, heartbreak, death, and life. We’ll all probably change greatly within these next few years no matter what path we go on.”
The movie “Shrek” was a favorite of Cruz’s growing up as it was one of a few that she owned. “One of my favorite quotes from that movie is when Shrek and Donkey are arguing. Shrek says, ‘Ogres have layers. Onions have layers. Do you get it? We both have layers.’ Then Donkey says, ‘You know, not everyone likes onions.’ In life, you will constantly change and get new layers. Many people will only know you by your old layers or just your new ones and not you as a whole. Some people may not like you for your layers at all, and there is nothing you can do about it. At the end of the day, we’re all onions – stinky and someone’s going to cry.”
Several awards were presented during Saturday’s event including the following:
- NAIWA Award, presented by Loretta Bolden, to Shalyn Barker and Maya Cruz
- American Legion Outstanding Student Award, presented by Commander Lew Harding, to Shalyn Barker and Destiny Mills
- Jerry Wolfe Gadugi Award, presented by Vangie Stephens and Sky Sampson of the WCU Cherokee Center, to Jonathan Frady and Rosa Reyes
The CHS of 2021 includes the following:
Shalyn Juanita Barker
Maya Rose Cruz
Anthony James Allison
Desiree Maria Amos
Braylon Alexander Arch
Ethan Robert Armachain
Cassandra Louise Bennett
Darius Isaiah Bigwitch
Dawsin Edward Bradley
Judson Tallamon Gregory Bradley
Emma Grace Broom
David Alexander Bushyhead
Alexandra Ruth Carlisle
Eeyannah Danna Martha Virginia Catolster-Sexton
Samantha Kaitlyne Cole
John Davidian Crowe
James Lee Davis
Ayden Issac Evans
Jonathan David Frady
Marcela Reylene Reyes Garcia
Devy Rae George
Rhyan Janeese Girty
Jarius Jaylin Ray Gloyne
Leona Elizabeth Goodson
Jacob Logan Hill
Siah Kenyon Holiday
Ryanne Braeleigh Junaluska
Michael Zane Kalonaheskie
Hayley Danielle Keever
Aiyana Faith Lambert
Ayla Elizabeth Landers
Kayla Rain Larch
Teja Ann Littlejohn
Dreyton Long
Kalista Amelia Luther
David Isaiah Maney
Mattie Elizabeth Maney
Jordyn Blake Martin
Richard Stillwell Mata
Serbando Reyna Mata
Destiny Dawn Mills
Michael Henry Otter
Shashoni Cheyenne Panther
Rocky James Mason Peebles
Caden Douglas Pheasant
Dustin D. Pheasant
Thomas Eugene Pheasant
Lorenzo Antonio Ramirez
Adam Benjamin Reed
Elizabeth Jasmine Reyes
Maria Guadalupe Reyes
Rosa Antonia Reyes
Christina Bell Saunooke
Isaac Dalton Saunooke
Tamika Nicole Shell
Dakota James Siweumptewa
Naomi Lucille Smith
Keelie Brooke Smoker
Abbigail Rose Space
Hunter Bryant Swayney
Braden Trent Taylor
Zayne Omar Taylor-Hernandez
Derek Marshall Thomas
Daniel Earnest Thompson
Jensen Danielle Thompson
Deante Toineeta
Tariq Shaheed Conseen Underwood
Zoey Cierra Walkingstick
Felicity Amber Watty
John Anderson Watty
Syrena Ladelle West
Calista Collette Wolfe
Emma Rae Wolfe
Rashonda Lakita Wolfe
Trent Luis Nelson Wolfe