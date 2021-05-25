COMMENTARY: Bringing summer back; COVID-19 vaccines for teens 

Submitted by N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services

As the sunny days of summer begin to return, many North Carolinians are eager to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them and safely get back to the things that bring us together. Being with family members, elders and our community is important. That’s why it’s time to get back to the activities and the people we love the most. And with increased COVID-19 vaccine availability across our state, more and more people are getting their chance to make up for time lost during the pandemic.

Fortunately, there is good news for helping our children get back to the fuller lives they had before the pandemic. The tested, safe and effective Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now available for teenagers ages 12 and up. Young people are vulnerable to the virus, just like everyone else. In North Carolina, close to 123,000 children 0 to 17 years old have tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaccine availability for teenagers ages 12 and up comes at just the right time to bring summer back for teenagers and help to get them safely back in school full time next year. Getting them vaccinated is the best way to protect them, prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect others.

Significant progress has been made in getting more people vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible. But there is still more to do to fight this virus. Getting your family vaccinated is still the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and make sure that the worst days of this pandemic remain behind us.

MySpot.nc.gov, run by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, is the best place to find information about COVID-19 vaccines and nearby vaccination locations. To find providers with the Pfizer vaccine, go to MySpot.nc.gov and filter for Pfizer. Remember, getting vaccinated means that you’ll have added protection and peace of mind in knowing that you’ve taken the necessary steps to keep yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors safe.