CHS athletes recognized with All-Conference honors

Several Cherokee High School athletes were named recently to All-Conference and Honorable Mention for three Smoky Mountain Conference sports including:

Football

All-Conference: AJ Allison, Don Bradley

Honorable Mention: James Reed, Cameron Sampson, Braden Taylor

Men’s Soccer

All-Conference: Rocky Peebles

Women’s Soccer

All-Conference: Jaylynne Esquivel

Softball

All-Conference: Alayna Morgan

Honorable Mention: Creedon Arch, Shay Barker