CHS athletes recognized with All-Conference honors
Several Cherokee High School athletes were named recently to All-Conference and Honorable Mention for three Smoky Mountain Conference sports including:
Football
- All-Conference: AJ Allison, Don Bradley
- Honorable Mention: James Reed, Cameron Sampson, Braden Taylor
Men’s Soccer
- All-Conference: Rocky Peebles
Women’s Soccer
- All-Conference: Jaylynne Esquivel
Softball
- All-Conference: Alayna Morgan
- Honorable Mention: Creedon Arch, Shay Barker