Published On: Sat, May 15th, 2021

CHS athletes recognized with All-Conference honors

 

Several Cherokee High School athletes were named recently to All-Conference and Honorable Mention for three Smoky Mountain Conference sports including:

Football

  • All-Conference: AJ Allison, Don Bradley
  • Honorable Mention: James Reed, Cameron Sampson, Braden Taylor

Men’s Soccer

  • All-Conference: Rocky Peebles

Women’s Soccer

  • All-Conference: Jaylynne Esquivel

Softball

  • All-Conference: Alayna Morgan
  • Honorable Mention: Creedon Arch, Shay Barker
