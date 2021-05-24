Cherokee to observe Memorial Day

By LEW HARDING

Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 Commander

America gathers once a year to honor those who lost their lives fighting for our country, to recognize and memorialize their heroism and sacrifice.

The American Legion asks all Americans on this day, each in our own way, to be with us to thank them and pray for their families and loved ones.

We thank God for men and women like them who, when called, served us all with honor, courage, and love. On Monday, May 31 at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the Yellowhill Community, the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 will render honors to our fallen with prayer, words of gratitude, laying of the memorial wreath, and acknowledging the names of our fallen with patriotic readings.

Please be with us and show that you care and appreciate what they have done for us all. The ladies of NAIWA (Native American Women’s Association) will serve refreshments afterwards at the American Legion Post on Acquoni Road.

In case of inclement weather, the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds exhibit hall, next to the Museum of the Cherokee Indian, will host the service and the meal.

Don’t miss this opportunity to honor our tribal heroes. Thank you.