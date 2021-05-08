BASEBALL: Braves take win over Eagles in bottom of seventh

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Staff

Cherokee Braves fans got a treat as Daniel Thompson crossed the plate to score the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give them a 5-4 win over the Hiwassee Dam Eagles at home on the afternoon of Friday, May 7. Cherokee (1-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning and led until the Eagles scored two of their own in the top of the fifth. Both teams followed with two runs each in the sixth to go into the final inning tied at 4-4.

As a team, the Braves hit .333 on the day with senior Jonathan Frady leading the way going 3 for 3 with 2 singles, 1 double, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Zechariah Maney, sophomore, went 2 for 3 with 2 singles and 2 RBIs. Xavier Otter, sophomore, had 1 double on the day and 2 RBIs.

The Braves were aggressive on the base path all game long with 7 stolen bases as a team with the following players all having at least one: Frady (1), Thomas Pheasant (2), Brandon Martin (3), and Thompson (1).

Cherokee had three pitchers on the day with Bitiste Pepion, sophomore, getting the win. Frady started for the Braves and pitched 4 innings, allowing 5 hits, 2 walks, and had 8 strikeouts. Cavan Reed pitched 2 innings, allowing 3 hits, 2 walks, and had 3 strikeouts. Pepion finished out the game pitching 1 inning allowing 1 hit.

Statistics were not available for Hiwassee Dam.