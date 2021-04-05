WCU to offer online introduction to conversational Cherokee language course 

CULLOWHEE – Western Carolina University’s Office of Professional Growth and Enrichment will be offering a 4-week online Introduction to Conversational Cherokee language course May 17 – June 11 with live Zoom meetings on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“The class will introduce participants to the most frequently used Cherokee phrases and conversations,” said course instructor Rainy Brake, instructor in WCU’s Anthropology and Sociology Department.

Fluent Cherokee language speaker Louise Brown will serve as co-instructor.

Topics that will be covered include introductory vocabulary, weather terminology, and conversations about family and emotions.

Students will have access to word lists and scripts with sound files recorded by a fluent speaker, digital games in the Cherokee language to support independent learning, and original songs developed for use in Cherokee immersion classrooms.

Registration fee is $225. EBCI members may register for $200.

For more information and to register, visit http://learn.wcu.edu/language or call 227-7397.

WCU’s Office of Professional Growth and Enrichment, as part of the Division of Educational Outreach, provides opportunities for individuals to further their careers through education and training.

– Western Carolina University release