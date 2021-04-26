WCU prepares to offer full college experience this fall 

CULLOWHEE – Western Carolina University is gearing up for a traditional college experience this fall with plans to resume all academic, social and extracurricular activities and continue the academic excellence for which the institution is known.

WCU is planning in-person classes, homecoming activities, concerts, Freshman Run, sporting events, Pride of the Mountains Marching Band performances, Family Weekend, and more. Residential Living is planning a return to full occupancy with common area gathering spots, and all buildings and facilities, including dining operations, the library, and the recreation center plan a return to normal hours and increased capacity.

“Students who attend Western Carolina University this fall can expect the full college experience that we are known for as we expand in-person course offerings and boost campus activities and events,” said Richard Starnes, WCU Provost. “We continue to provide a supportive community that recognizes students’ full potential, along with nationally ranked programs to achieve their goals, and we look forward to welcoming new and current students back this fall. Our impressive array of online and distance programs are in full swing as well.”

WCU is consistently ranked in the upper echelon of higher education institutions by U.S. News & World Report and thanks to NC Promise, the cost of undergraduate tuition is $500 per semester for North Carolina residents and $2,500 per semester for out-of-state residents.

The deposit due date for admitted freshmen is May 1 and for admitted transfer students is June 1. For more information on enrollment and transfer opportunities, visit wcu.edu/apply or call (877) 928.4968.

– Western Carolina University release