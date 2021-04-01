Tribal Court Judgment Summary for March 31
Driver, Edward Daniel
14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed on Plea
14-25.12 Disorderly Conduct – Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation
Huskey, Kaleb
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued
14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued
Huskey, Kelsi M.
14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued
14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued
Lambert, Austin Roger
14-40.13(3) Abuse of an Elder or Vulnerable Adult – Dismissed in Interest of Justice
14-40.13(3) Abuse of an Elder of Vulnerable Adult – Dismissed in Interest of Justice
Martinez, Benjamin Scott
14-40.64 Reckless Endangerment – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.11(c) Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
20-141.5(b) Aggravated Speeding to Elude Arrest – Dismissed on Plea
14-5.4 Filing False Emergency Report – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty: Admit, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, 90 days active jail time, credit for time served (87 days)
14-40.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – Guilty, 90 days active jail time, credit for time served (87 days)
Reed, Tamara Ann
14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 12 months probation, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, 16 days active jail time, credit for time served (16 days), placed back on supervised probation
14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 12 months probation, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, 16 days active jail time, credit for time served (16 days), placed back on supervised probation
Teesatuskie, Gabrielle Wanetta
14-5.2 Communicating Threats – Dismissed
14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Dismissed
Welch, Allen
14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Dismissed in Interest of Justice
Welch, Anthony Dirk
20-28 Driving while License Revoked – Dismissed in Interest of Justice
14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Dismissed, Mediation Successful
Wildcatt, Wesley Jordan
14-10.9 Criminal Mischief to Property – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, 14 days active jail time, credit for time served (9 days), $190 court costs
14-70.19 Resisting Lawful Arrest – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, 14 days active jail time, credit for time served (9 days), $190 court costs