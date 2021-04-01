Tribal Court Judgment Summary for March 31 

Driver, Edward Daniel

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed on Plea

14-25.12 Disorderly Conduct – Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation

Huskey, Kaleb

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued

Huskey, Kelsi M.

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued

14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued

Lambert, Austin Roger

14-40.13(3) Abuse of an Elder or Vulnerable Adult – Dismissed in Interest of Justice

14-40.13(3) Abuse of an Elder of Vulnerable Adult – Dismissed in Interest of Justice

Martinez, Benjamin Scott

14-40.64 Reckless Endangerment – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.11(c) Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

20-141.5(b) Aggravated Speeding to Elude Arrest – Dismissed on Plea

14-5.4 Filing False Emergency Report – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty: Admit, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, 90 days active jail time, credit for time served (87 days)

14-40.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – Guilty, 90 days active jail time, credit for time served (87 days)

Reed, Tamara Ann

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 12 months probation, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, 16 days active jail time, credit for time served (16 days), placed back on supervised probation

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 12 months probation, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, 16 days active jail time, credit for time served (16 days), placed back on supervised probation

Teesatuskie, Gabrielle Wanetta

14-5.2 Communicating Threats – Dismissed

14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Dismissed

Welch, Allen

14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Dismissed in Interest of Justice

Welch, Anthony Dirk

20-28 Driving while License Revoked – Dismissed in Interest of Justice

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Dismissed, Mediation Successful

Wildcatt, Wesley Jordan

14-10.9 Criminal Mischief to Property – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, 14 days active jail time, credit for time served (9 days), $190 court costs

14-70.19 Resisting Lawful Arrest – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, 14 days active jail time, credit for time served (9 days), $190 court costs