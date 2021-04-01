Published On: Thu, Apr 1st, 2021

Tribal Court Judgment Summary for March 31 

 

Driver, Edward Daniel 

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed on Plea 

14-25.12 Disorderly Conduct – Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation 

 

Huskey, Kaleb 

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued 

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued 

 

Huskey, Kelsi M. 

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued

14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, Prayer for Judgment Continued

 

Lambert, Austin Roger 

14-40.13(3) Abuse of an Elder or Vulnerable Adult – Dismissed in Interest of Justice 

14-40.13(3) Abuse of an Elder of Vulnerable Adult – Dismissed in Interest of Justice 

 

Martinez, Benjamin Scott 

14-40.64 Reckless Endangerment – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.11(c) Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

20-141.5(b) Aggravated Speeding to Elude Arrest – Dismissed on Plea

14-5.4 Filing False Emergency Report – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty: Admit, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, 90 days active jail time, credit for time served (87 days) 

14-40.56 Assault on a Female (DV) – Guilty, 90 days active jail time, credit for time served (87 days) 

 

Reed, Tamara Ann 

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 12 months probation, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, 16 days active jail time, credit for time served (16 days), placed back on supervised probation 

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 12 months probation, obtain Substance Abuse Assessment, 16 days active jail time, credit for time served (16 days), placed back on supervised probation

 

Teesatuskie, Gabrielle Wanetta 

14-5.2 Communicating Threats – Dismissed 

14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Dismissed 

 

Welch, Allen 

14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Dismissed in Interest of Justice 

 

Welch, Anthony Dirk 

20-28 Driving while License Revoked – Dismissed in Interest of Justice 

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Dismissed, Mediation Successful 

 

Wildcatt, Wesley Jordan 

14-10.9 Criminal Mischief to Property – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, 14 days active jail time, credit for time served (9 days), $190 court costs 

14-70.19 Resisting Lawful Arrest – Guilty: Admit PV, 6 months jail time suspended, 18 months probation, 14 days active jail time, credit for time served (9 days), $190 court costs

