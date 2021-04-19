Tribal Court Judgment Summary for April 14 

Badillo, Paul Whitewolf

14-40.30 Kidnapping – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.31 False Imprisonment – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 6 months probation, no contact with victim, credit for time served (19 days)

Blackfox, Kristan Lea

14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Dismissed on Plea

14-10.9 Criminal Mischief to Property – Guilty, 90 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, $180 restitution ordered

14.10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, 90 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, $180 restitution ordered

14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Dismissed on Plea

Brady, Bobby Ray

14-60.30 False Pretenses – Dismissed by Prosecution

Powell, Daymion Tenaycious.

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, Judgment Continued, 6 months jail time suspended, credit for time served (130 days)

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed on Plea

14-40.64 Reckless Endangerment – Guilty, Judgment Continued, 6 months jail time suspended, credit for time served (130 days)

Reed, Vita Lynn

20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed on Plea

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, Transfer to Wellness Court, 6 months jail time suspended, credit for time served (85 days)

14-40.16 Elder Abuse and Neglect – Dismissed on Plea

14-60.30 False Pretenses – Guilty, $200 restitution ordered

Santoyo, Ana Maria

20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed on Plea

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, 90 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, not to consume alcohol

Saunooke, Brittany

20-157(a) Failure to Pull Over for Emergency Vehicles – Dismissed by Prosecution

20-111(a) Vehicles Required to be Registered – Dismissed by Prosecution

Teesateskie, Shauna Charmaine

20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Prosecution

Teesatuskie, Shauna Conseen

20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Dismissed by Prosecution

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed by Prosecution

20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Prosecution

20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Prosecution

20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Prosecution

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed by Prosecution

20-111 Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed by Prosecution

20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Prosecution

20-158(B)(1) Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign – Dismissed by Prosecution

Thompson, Steven Duane

14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Dismissed, Mediation Successful

Wachacha, Tighe

14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Admit, $100 fine, $190 court costs