Tribal Court Judgment Summary for April 14
Badillo, Paul Whitewolf
14-40.30 Kidnapping – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.31 False Imprisonment – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Guilty, 30 days jail time suspended, 6 months probation, no contact with victim, credit for time served (19 days)
Blackfox, Kristan Lea
14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Dismissed on Plea
14-10.9 Criminal Mischief to Property – Guilty, 90 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, $180 restitution ordered
14.10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, 90 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, $180 restitution ordered
14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Dismissed on Plea
Brady, Bobby Ray
14-60.30 False Pretenses – Dismissed by Prosecution
Powell, Daymion Tenaycious.
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, Judgment Continued, 6 months jail time suspended, credit for time served (130 days)
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed on Plea
14-40.64 Reckless Endangerment – Guilty, Judgment Continued, 6 months jail time suspended, credit for time served (130 days)
Reed, Vita Lynn
20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed on Plea
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, Transfer to Wellness Court, 6 months jail time suspended, credit for time served (85 days)
14-40.16 Elder Abuse and Neglect – Dismissed on Plea
14-60.30 False Pretenses – Guilty, $200 restitution ordered
Santoyo, Ana Maria
20-138.1(a) Driving While Impaired – Dismissed on Plea
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Guilty, 90 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, not to consume alcohol
Saunooke, Brittany
20-157(a) Failure to Pull Over for Emergency Vehicles – Dismissed by Prosecution
20-111(a) Vehicles Required to be Registered – Dismissed by Prosecution
Teesateskie, Shauna Charmaine
20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Prosecution
Teesatuskie, Shauna Conseen
20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Dismissed by Prosecution
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed by Prosecution
20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Prosecution
20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Prosecution
20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Prosecution
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed by Prosecution
20-111 Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed by Prosecution
20-28 Driving While License Revoked – Dismissed by Prosecution
20-158(B)(1) Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign – Dismissed by Prosecution
Thompson, Steven Duane
14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Dismissed, Mediation Successful
Wachacha, Tighe
14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Admit, $100 fine, $190 court costs