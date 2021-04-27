TRACK and FIELD: Cherokee Middle opens season at Hayesville

One Feather Staff Report

The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) track and field team opened its season at Hayesville on the afternoon of Monday, April 26 in a meet with Hayesville Middle School and Murphy Middle School. Luke Smith was named Cherokee Male Athlete of the meet and Dvdaya Swimmer was named Cherokee Female Athlete of the meet by Cherokee coaches.

Smith took first place in both the shot put and the discus throw events – beating the second place finisher in the discus by 55 feet. Swimmer took first places as part of the 4x100M and 4x400M relay teams. She also took first place in the 400M Run and second place in the long jump.

Following are results of the meet per CMS:

Girls

Team Scores: 1 – Hayesville 70.5; 2 – Cherokee 54; 3 – Murphy 30.5

4x100M Relay: 1 – Cherokee (Dvdaya Swimmer, Lolo Hogner, Livia Crowe, Julia Layno) 58:48; 2 – Hayesville (Kaydence Wood, Breanna Abrams, Briley Clampitt, Kaydence Morrow) 59.37; 3 – Murphy (Wyndsor Caldwell, Allison Hernandez, Lauren Hyde, Leah Beebe) 1:06.71

4x400M Relay: 1 – Cherokee (Dvdaya Swimmer, Madison Rogers, Aaliyah Reed, Livia Crowe) 4:56.98; 2 – Hayesville (Breanna Abrams, Raelynn Wood, Savannah Burch, Emma Ashe) 5:16.36; 3 – Murphy (Breeze Hinton, Rylee Tabor, Allison Hernandez, Morgan Laney 5:45.96

4x800M Relay: 1 – Hayesville (Breanna Abrams, Jasmine Brooks, Raelynn Wood, Savannah Burch) 12:15.86; 2 – Cherokee (Selu Swayney, Izzy Raby, Yvonne Saunooke, Alaina Hooser) 13:09.38; 3 – Murphy (Morgan Laney, Rylee Tabor, Kaitlyn Chastain, Corinne Cotton) 13:22.84

100M Dash: 1 – Kaydence Morrow (Hayes) 14.59; 2 – Lean Beebe (MMS) 14.90; 3 – Kaydence Wood (Hayes) 14.94; 5 – Naomi Taylor (CMS) 15.03; 7 – Lolo Hogner (CMS) 15.26

200M Dash: 1 – Ava Shook (Hayes) 28.83; 2 – Kaydence Morrow (Hayes) 30.71; 3 – Livia Crowe (CMS) 31.65; 4 – Lolo Hogner (CMS) 32.00; 8 – Naomi Taylor (CMS) 34.85

400M Dash: 1 – Dvdaya Swimmer (CMS) 1:05.38; 2 – Madison Rogers (CMS) 1:12.01; 3 – Leena Lape (MMS) 1:14.44; 7 – Aaliyah Reed (CMS) 1:20.78

800M Run: 1 – Emma Ashe (Hayes) 2:56.38; 2 – Selu Swayney (CMS) 3:07.36; 3 – Jasmine Brooks (Hayes) 3:18.11; 8 – Izzy Raby (CMS) 3:39.40; 11 – Jamee McMillan (CMS) 3:45.65

1600M Run: 1 – Savannah Burch (Hayes) 6:28.62; 2 – Selu Swayney (CMS) 6:57.41; 3 – Raelynn Wood (Hayes) 7:06.02; 6 – Izzy Raby (CMS) 7:52.43; 7 – Alaina Hooser (CMS) 8:02.38

100M Hurdles: 1 – Briley Clampitt (Hayes) 20.20; 2 – Jasmine Brooks (Hayes) 21.69; 3 – Joscelyn Stamper (CMS) 22.82)

Discus Throw: 1 – Julia Layno (CMS) 76-11; 2 – Shyla Serrano (MMS) 70-05; 3 – Joscelyn Stamper (CMS) 62-02; 5 – Emilee Brady (CMS) 54-08

Shot Put: 1 – Gabby Lloyd (MMS) 26-04; 2 – Madison Rogers (CMS) 23-03.50; 3 – Hailey Mathis (MMS) 21-11.50; 4 – Julia Layno (CMS) 22-10; 6 – Joscelyn Stamper (CMS) 21-09.50; 8 – Emilee Brady (CMS) 19-10.50

Long Jump: 1 – Julia Layno (CMS) 13-10; 2 – Dvdaya Swimmer (CMS) 12-09; 3 – Wyndsor Caldwell (MMS) 12-01; 8 – Naomi Taylor (CMS) 10-00

Triple Jump: 1 – Ava Shook (Hayes) 30-10.25; 2 – Emma Ashe (Hayes) 28-00; 3 – Wyndsor Caldwell (MMS) 25-07

High Jump: 1 – Ava Shook (Hayes) 4-08; 2 – Breze Hinton (MMS) 4-06; 3 – Bronte Bigham (Hayes) 4-06

4x200M Relay: 1 – Hayesville (Emma Ashe, Ava Shook, Breanna Abrams, Kaydence Morrow); 2 – Cherokee (Aaliyah Reed, Naomi Taylor, Madison Rogers, fourth runner not listed); Murphy (Anna Leatherwood, Allison Hernandez, Lauren Hyde, Leah Beebe)

Boys

Team Scores: 1 – Hayesville 78; 2 – Murphy 43; Cherokee 22

4x100M Relay: 1 – Hayesville (Daniel Allen, Michael Mauney, Kenyon Rogers, Tate Roberts) 50.93; 2 – Murphy (Cameron Clem, Brady Grant, Grant Copeman, Dathan Hartness) 59.64

4x400M Relay: 1 – Hayesville (Kendall Boyer, Nicholas Wilson, Kyle Shaheen, Jackson Dye) 4:55.43; 2 – Murphy (Cole Miller, Colton Morgan, John Durgahm, Dathan Hartness) 5:55.15

4x800M Relay: 1 – Hayesville (Cannon Brewer, Jackson Dye, Tyler Fuller, Parker Hughes) 12:09.67; 2 – Murphy (John Durham, Kamdyn Koop, Dathan Hartness, Lastat Godekke) 13:00.98

100M Dash: 1 – Michael Mauney (Hayes) 12.22; 2 – Daniel Allen (Hayes) 12.39; 3 – Brady Grant (MMS) 12.89; 6 – Jonathan Saylor (CMS) 14.01

200M Dash: 1 – Daniel Allen (Hayes) 26.20; 2 – Michael Mauney (Hayes) 26.41; 3 – Ryan Payne (MMS) 26.73; 5 – Jonathan Saylor (CMS) 28.50

400M Dash: 1 – Ryan Payne (MMS) 56.85; 2 – Kyle Shaheen (Hayes) 1:02.08; Ogana Swimmer (CMS) 1:06.92

800M Run: 1 – Ogana Swimmer (CMS) 2:38.80; 2 – Cannon Brewer (MMS) 2:46.13; 3 – Cole Miller (MMS) 2:46.13

1600M Run: 1 – Cole Miller (MMS) 6:10.22; 2 – Jackson Dye (Hayes) 6:13.23; 3 – Cannon Brewer (Hayes) 6:14.65

110M Hurdles: 1 – Kyle Shaheen (Hayes) 18.62; 2 – Camden Breazeale (MMS) 20.19; 3 – Dawson DeVane (Hayes) 22.28

Discus Throw: 1 – Luke Smith (CMS) 135-07; 2 – Evan Butcher (MMS) 80-07; 3 – Eli Chandler (Hayes) 78-11; 9 – Zaynon Taylor (CMS) 63-01; 12 – Brandon Blankenship (CMS) 46-09

Shot Put: 1 – Luke Smith (CMS) 39-09; 2 – Dawson DeVane (Hayes) 32-03; 3 – Landon Trout (Hayes) 31-08; 10 – Zaynon Taylor (CMS) 25-11.50; 11 – Jayden Tramper (CMS) 25-04; 12 – Jonathan Rivera (CMS) 24-00.50

Long Jump: 1 – Ryan Payne (MMS) 15-04; 2 – Jonathan Saylor (CMS) 13-01.75; Ogana Swimmer (CMS) 12-10.25

Triple Jump: 1 – Kyle Shaheen (Hayes) 32-03; 2 – Johan Webb (Hayes) 29-07.25

High Jump: 1 – Johan Webb (Hayes) 5-00

4x200M Relay: 1 – Hayes (Chance Hughes, Tate Roberts, Kenyon Rogers, Daniel Allen) 1:45.62; 2 – Murphy (Brady Grant, Ryan Payne, Cameron Clem, Camden Breazeale) 1:52.34