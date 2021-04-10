SPEAKING OF FAITH: Touch him, touch his heart

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(transcribed by Myra Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Read out loud, study, and meditate slowly over, John 6:48-69; asking Him to reveal His answers to any of the questions that come to mind. Then, read 1 Corinthians 11:23-33. Because Jesus got up again…He’s Coming Back Soon!

THE WAY, THE PLAN

Jesus was sent to all mankind by the agreement of God, the Father, Jesus, His Son, and the Holy Spirit. Jesus was the only possible answer to mankind’s problem and dilemma. He was to take our deserved punishment for sin, upon Himself, and suffer in His Body, all diseases, griefs and sorrows, too. He was born into this Earth at the Word spoken by God the Father, and the Holy Spirit, unto Mary, the chosen young, virgin woman. Jesus entered her life here through her sheltering womb as the Lamb of God was prepared (to be the perfect Sacrifice for all of us past, present and future).

He has taken our place in a great exchange, paying the full Blood-bought price for us. He, knowing our inherited weakness for sinning, has also promised to heal us of all manner of diseases and of a lack of health and resources. It is to be an exchange of our flawed and sinful lives for His Perfect Life. He has given His Body as the Son of God. He has also become the Son of Man who truly knows our lives, and what it’s been like while on Earth. He is the Bread of Life who came down from Heaven, from whom we can now partake in the great exchange, even daily. When making the right Choice, we would also become the perfected sons/daughters of God.

Hell was made for the rebellious angels who are more powerful than any man. There’s an automatic default for hell for those who haven’t made a choice while still breathing on Earth. It’s a wrong choice for any human being. Hell will also be thrown into the Lake of Fire, to be burning forever…So, make the better choice of Heaven now, today…

With mankind’s “fall from grace”, the Plan had to be developed because of Adam and Eve’s own traitorous choices. They had chosen to disobey God’s command to not eat of the fruit of the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. God the Father, The Holy Spirit and Jesus had chosen that Jesus Himself would have to become mankind’s Perfect Lamb, (Savior and Lord.) A decision, made since before the foundation of this world, displayed to us their unconditional love. We had nothing to recommend any of us other than that they considered each one of us as their very own. We were each also given the freedom to choose.

Jesus was to be slain, and we were doomed to miss Heaven (considered to be unworthy) of Heaven. To get to go to Heaven now, we each one, will have to choose the Way, the Plan, that God the Father, and Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, have planned from the beginning…

What a person digests out of the Word of God, will make us more like Jesus. We need to have our spirits feeding on Him daily to strengthen us in our commitments. (John 1:1). Jesus’ great sacrifice had to take place for man, after the fall, for any of us to be considered for Heaven. We need to digest who He is to us. I can trust and remind myself that I have partaken of what He did. I have partaken out of His Word. What you eat is what you are feeding your spirit. What you eat is what you are hungry for now. We need to feed our spirits. Jesus said, His Words are life and they are spirit. He is Life! There is no other worth living.

Jesus understood that we need to touch something today so we would know Jesus is real. Even scholars declare He is real! He was never once not believed. He said about the ordinance of communion, “Do this in remembrance of Me.” “I died for you and I am coming back again.” Every time, think about the sacredness of it. Respect the ordinance. He gave up His earthly Body for us. Judge now yourself. We are not condemned in His pure, holy Presence, we have communion with Him. It’s good to be near Him in intimate face-to-face contact. We should be trained to reverence God and worship Him. Remember to respect Him and the ordinance, to discern His Body.