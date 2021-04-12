Right Path Adult Leadership Program accepting nominations

The Right Path Adult Leadership Program (RP) is accepting nominations for participation in the 2021-22 program. This program is for members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Participants will learn Cherokee history and culture and develop leadership competencies. Participants will meet two days per month, for 12 months, and will engage in case study work, classroom lectures, and experiential learning.

Candidates must be age 18 and over, have a high school diploma or GED. Knowledge of Cherokee culture and/or experience in a professional environment is a plus.

Nomination forms can be found on their website at Right Path – Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute (rkli.org) or by contacting Tara McCoy 359-5542 or tara.mccoy@cherokeeboysclub.com.

Deadline for submission: Letters of nomination will be accepted by mail, email, or in-person delivery, by 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 30 to the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute located at the Cherokee Boys Club on, Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC, Attention, Tara McCoy, Right Path:

Mail: Attention: Tara McCoy P.O. Box 507 Cherokee, NC 28719. Must be postmarked on or before June 30.

Email: tara.mccoy@cherokeeboysclub.com

In-person delivery: Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute at Cherokee Boys Club at 171 Boys Club Loop off of Acquoni Road, Cherokee, NC 28719 (two-story building behind Cherokee Boys Club)

It is the responsibility of the nominator to ensure receipt of his/her nomination form(s) on or before the deadline. Nominations are not a guarantee of acceptance into the program.

The Right Path Adult Leadership Program is a culturally-based leadership program under the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute. The Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute is a department of the Cherokee Boys Club and is funded by the Cherokee Preservation Foundation.

Info: Tara McCoy, Right Path Leadership specialist, 359-5542 or tara.mccoy@cherokeeboysclub.com.

– Right Path Adult Leadership Program