OBITUARY: Timothy Lyle Pummer

Timothy Lyle Pummer, age 62, of Springfield, Mo., passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Timothy was born August 28, 1958 in Kansas City, Kan., the son of Arnold Lyle and Alberta (Kiger) Pummer.

Timothy is survived by his beautiful wife of 43 years, Janice Pummer; his son Timothy, his wife Angie, and their children James, Justin, and Andrew; his son Matthew, his wife Tiffany, their children Austin, Isaiah, Matthew Jr., and Madison, and great-grandchildren Maddox and Astrid; his son Jason, his wife Monica, and their daughter Lacilynn; his daughter Kristin, her husband Desmond, and their children Tommy, Skylar, Marie, Adrian, Montana, Neveah, and Cory; his three mothers, Arlene, Rosemary, and Louise; his sisters, Becky, Janice, Angela, and Cecile; his brother, David; many aunts and uncles; and many friends.

He is also survived by his best friends, Roger and Brenda Mahan and Paul Taylor.

Timothy was preceded in death by his three fathers, Clyde Soverns, Lyle Pummer, and Daniel Lynn; grandson, Dalton Gunter; and three brothers, Andy, Rick, and Schann.

Timothy’s passion was his family, fishing, hunting, and bowling.

The family welcomed friends for visitation on Monday, April 19 at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Mo. Graveside services were held at Hedges Cemetery following the visitation.

