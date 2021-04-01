OBITUARY: Sarah Elizabeth Bradley

Sarah Elizabeth Bradley, age 69, of Cherokee, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Harris Regional Hospital following an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Elzina Bradley and Fred Bradley Sr.

Sarah was preceded in death by her sons, Donnie Jackson and Dennie Jackson; sisters, Doris Youngdeer and Bessie Owle; brothers, Richard “Chief” Youngdeer, Fred Bradley Jr., and Henry Bradley; and grandson, Devan Jackson.

Sarah is survived by her children, Lisa Burke, Jason Bradley and Bryon Squirrel, all of Cherokee; also raised by Sarah, Tammy Reed Bradley. Sarah also leaves behind brother, Homer Bradley; sisters, Sharon Littlejohn and Elsie Maldonado; grandchildren, Kelsey Welch, Kayla George, Hannah Burke, Jacie Bradley, Frances, Michael, Tamara, Hunter, Jake, Shayla Jackson, and Kaleigh Jackson; seven great-grandchildren, Jakob Jackson, Trinnity Jackson, Tyrion Hernandez, Journey McIntire, Brayden George, Braylin George, and “Dew”.

A formal funeral service was held on March 31 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning with Dewayne Bear Lambert officiating. A burial immediately followed in the Bradley Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.