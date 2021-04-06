OBITUARY: Phyllis Irene “Bake” Ashenfelter

Phyllis Irene “Bake” Ashenfelter, age 74, of the Painttown Community in Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Med West Harris Hospital. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a retired Executive Assistant from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Vice Chief’s office.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Denise A. Crowe (Donovan) and Joseph Eagleman III (Tiffany); grandkids, Hez Crowe (Taylor), Kendra Crowe (Christopher), Kenzie Eagleman, Kele Eagleman, and Joseph Eagleman; three great grandchildren, Salem Blythe Crowe, Saige Blaire Crowe, and Aurora Takini Sawdo Crowe; sisters, Linda “Coon” Fortner, Gracia “Marie” Harrison, Nancy “Kiss” Hornbuckle, and Lillian “Bootie” Littlejohn. Also surviving are those in the Cherokee community she called friends during her lifetime.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Luvenia Bradley Hornbuckle and Thurman Hornbuckle Sr.; brothers, Shad Bradley and Thurman Hornbuckle Jr.; and sister, Dorothy Flying.

A formal funeral service will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Tuesday, April 6 beginning at 1:30 p.m. with Bishop Dan Cutler officiating. Burial will be in the Hornbuckle Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.