OBITUARY: Minda Mahsetky Hill

Minda Mahsetky Hill of Lawton, Okla., formerly of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Minda is survived by her loving husband, Andre Hill; mother, Janet Wolfe; father, Patrick Mahsetky; step-son, Keiondre West; grandmother, Inez Wolfe.; and mother-in-law, Melinda Hill. She also leaves behind brothers, Russell Wolfe, JR Mahsetky, Kevin Watty, all of Cherokee, and Thomas Mahsetky of Oklahoma; sisters, Christine Mahsetky and Destine Mahsetky of Oklahoma; aunt, Vicki Driver and uncle, Darrell Wolfe; nine nieces, Vecca, Vonda, Shonda, Felicity, Cella, Lighza, Niiya, Aaliyah and Kayleigh Mahsetky; five nephews, Shaderick (Samantha), Terrance, Malik, Peanut and Kayden Mahsetky; special sister, Tonya Carroll; and special friends, Tracy Williams, Kelly Burgess, and Susanne Hofmann.

Minda was preceded in death by brother, Henry Mahsetky; sister, Erica Watty; grandfather, Ned Wolfe; and nephew, Sebastian Wolfe. Minda was a beautiful person and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A formal funeral service was held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Monday, March 29 with Pastor Greg Morgan officiating. Burial was in the Soggy Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kevin Watty, Damion Kalonaheskie, Richard Driver, Gerron Watty, Terry Wolfe, and Matt Watty.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.