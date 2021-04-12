OBITUARY: Linda Myers

On Thursday, April 8, 2021 Linda Myers, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at the age of 80. Linda was born on Aug. 29, 1940 in Townsend, Tenn. to Claude and Mabel Stratton. She met the love of her life in the same town, and on Oct. 23, 1965, she married Sidney Lee Myers. They raised two sons, Bill and Pete, and a daughter, Tammy.

Linda had an enigmatic creativeness to her. She is wonderfully crafty in so many ways. Her home is always designed and decorated for the season and especially the holidays, and she is always dressed her best for the occasion. She also made sure to cook or bake the most amazing foods to compliment the decor of the time of year. She is an avid collector of many things, but her favorite was her Elvis memorabillia. We all love her and she is known for her caring, her compassion, and her fighting spirit. She is the Matriarch of this family and a mother figure to all those who know her, and we know how much she loved all of us. She would always shine like a light, even in the darkest of times. If you stumbled she was there to pick you up. If you couldn’t get up, she would be by your side until you could stand, and if you still weren’t able to stand she would help carry you the rest of the way. She was stronger than imaginable, she was a superhero, she was always an angel and on this day she finally got her wings.

She was preceded in death by Claude and Mabel Stratton; sister, Bernice (Bunny) Shuler; and husband, Sidney Myers. She is survived by her children, Miss Jada, Bill (Karen) Myers, Tammy Matthews, and Peter Myers; sisters, Selena Norton, Patricia Rines, and Brother Claude Stratton Jr.; sisters-in-law, Pat Tipton and Nancy Huiet; brother-in-law, Ronnie Myers; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; beloved nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Jeanell Youngbird.

A memorial service will be held June 26 at Campground Methodist Church in Townsend, Tenn.