OBITUARY: Lillian Wolfe Crowe

Lillian Wolfe Crowe, 89 of the Big Y Community, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jonah Wolfe and Minda Hill Wolfe of Bunches Creek; her husband, Warren Harding (Super) Crowe Sr.; and daughters, Marilyn Jessie Venagas and Katherine Crowe Matthews.

She was a sister to the late Katie Wolfe Panther (Sam Panther), Ollie Wolfe Crowe (John A. Crowe), Annie Wolfe James, and Ned Wolfe (Inez Swayney Wolfe).

She is survived by sister, Dinah Wolfe Crowe; sons, Warren Harding Crowe Jr., Melvin Crowe (Charla Maney Crowe), and John Wesley Crowe; and one daughter, Diana (Dee) Crowe. Lillian had 14 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at the Crowe Family Cemetery. Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the Crowe family with arrangements.