OBITUARY: Leauna Maurilia Christensen

Leauna Maurilia Christensen, a lifelong Arizona resident, was born to Winnie Lee (Sneed) and Arthur M. Nuñez on Dec. 13, 1970. She graduated from Xavier College Preparatory in 1988. With Joel Christensen she had two daughters, Mary Leauna (1990) and Crystal Bethany (1997).

She worked in Human Resources at Taylor Farms at the time of her death.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Winnie Lee Nuñez, and by her maternal and paternal grandparents. Leauna is survived by her father, two daughters, older brother Art, and by her fiancé Saldato Giganti, as well as many loving cousins, aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews.

Leauna loved many things, including Halloween and her pets. She loved helping family and friends more than anything. Leauna also went by the nicknames Cissy, Lee, and Lea. Most importantly she went by the names, daughter and mom.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Saturday, April 10.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.