OBITUARY: Kalenud (Kale) Ledford

Kalenud (Kale) Ledford, age 24, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday April 7, 2021 due to a recent heart problem. She was a kind and caring soul that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Minne (Punkin) Ledford.

She is survived by her children, Katalina, Marianna and Tahya; grandmother, Lula Ledford; brothers, Mitchell, Mason (Anna), Robert (Jenna), and Nigel; her nieces, nephews, and many uncles, aunts and cousins; and special Friends, Ally, Bree, and their mother Sonya. Kalenud also leaves behind so many friends that will forever miss her.

Visitation for Kalenud will be on Sunday, April 11 beginning at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., with Dan Conseen officiating. Burial will be in the Blythe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

