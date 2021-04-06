OBITUARY: Catherine T. Pannell

Catherine T. Pannell, age 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was a loving mother. She loved her husband Buddy, whom she couldn’t get over. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon (Buddy) Pannell; one daughter, Rhonda P. Bradley; a granddaughter, Kaydince Greenmen; father, Claude Talent; Nancy Wilson Talent; and a sister, Linda T. Mull.

She is survived by Ricky (Anita) Pannell of Cherokee, Tim (Mandy) Pannell, Tammy (Don) Keaton, Sherri (Donnie) Hoxit of Sylva; two special grandsons, Phillip and Cody Pannell; special friend, Billy Joe Hendrix of Cherokee; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two special grandchildren, Xailey and Sadien Rose; two step-grandchildren, A.J. Owle and Tonya Walk of Cherokee; two sisters, Sandra Riley of Cullowhee and Gina Kay Franks of Sylva; and one brother, Kenneth Talent, of Sylva.

Funeral services will be at Scotts Creek Church on Friday, April 2. Pastors were J.D. Grant, Eddie Stillwill, Jeffery, and Tonya Vickery. The service was followed with burial at Cullowhee Baptist Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jess Rose, Billy Joe Hendrix, A.J. Owle, Chris Greenmen, Corey Rogers, Mike Walk, and Jamie Mull.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.