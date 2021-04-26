OBITUARY: Candace Denice Parker

Candace Denice Parker, age 29, of Bryson City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband, Damian Parker; children, Wyatt Johan Parker, Daniel VanRay Parker, and Little Mason; mother, Denise Rattler; sisters, Lita Ralyne Calhoun, Samantha Bowen, Desenia Sanchez Lester, and Donaciano Sanchez, and grandmothers, Theresa Smoker and Linda Ensley Parker.

Candace was preceded in death by her father, Shawn David Calhoun; brothers, Shawn D. Calhoun Jr., and David Ray Calhoun; and uncle, Owen Joseph Smoker.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 27 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m. A formal service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Scott Chekelelee officiating.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.