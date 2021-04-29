OBITUARY: Aria Reign Savage-Sneed

Aria Reign Savage-Sneed, of Cherokee, was born sleeping on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. She is the daughter of Alex Thigpen and Richard Sneed.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. in the chapel at Appalachian Funeral Services in Sylva with Richard Read officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Aria will be remembered by her father and mother and also by her three sisters, Alice, Luna, and Rose.

An online registry is available at: www.appalachianfuneralservices.com

Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva is serving the family.