Motorcycle fatality on Clingmans Dome Road

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers responded to a report of a motorcycle wreck on Clingmans Dome Road at 4:08 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.

Maynoy Alexander Ardon, age 20, of Guatemala, was traveling down Clingmans Dome Road when he lost control of his motorcycle near Collins Gap. He veered off the roadway and landed approximately 100 feet below the embankment. Bystanders were able to reach Ardon and performed life-saving efforts until emergency responders arrived. Ardon succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased at 4:33 p.m.

Cherokee EMS and Fire also responded and assisted with recovery operations. Ardon was transported by Appalachian Funeral Home of Sylva. No other vehicles or visitors were involved in the accident. No additional details are available at this time.

– National Park Service release