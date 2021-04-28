Harrah’s Cherokee, Tribe extend sponsorship of Swarm

The Georgia Swarm has announced that Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have extended their co-presenting sponsorship of the Swarm for the next five seasons. The five-year deal with the casino ensures the Swarm continue to play on Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Field during home games at Infinite Energy Arena through the 2025-26 NLL season.

“We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with the Georgia Swarm who, over the last five years, have proven to be a great partner for our business, as well as the Cherokee community,” said Brooks Robinson, regional senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos.

“The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is honored to once again partner with the Georgia Swarm,” Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed said. “This is more than a corporate partnership; it is a bond of friendship centered around a game that has defined the strength, honor, and courage of our people from time immemorial.”

The Swarm will keep their patented Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos branding on both their home and away uniforms, and Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will continue to be the game-presenting sponsor for the Swarm’s annual Native Heritage Night, a celebration of the roots of lacrosse and the Swarm’s largest partner.

The Swarm will continue to host their annual youth lacrosse camp on the Cherokee Reservation in North Carolina. The multi-day camp features instruction from Thompson Brothers Lacrosse (Jeremy, Jerome, Miles, and Lyle) and is free to Indigenous youth.

“I first want to thank Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for their incredible partnership over the past five years,” Swarm Co-Owner and President Andy Arlotta said. “We’ve greatly enjoyed being a part of their community and growing the sport of lacrosse in the South with their help. We are grateful for this continued partnership over the next five years and look forward to continuing building upon the strong and special bond of friendship that exists between us.”

– Georgia Swarm release