Firehouse Subs opening location in Cherokee

Special to the One Feather

Firehouse Subs is opening a new location in Cherokee in Saunooke Village at 17 Big Cove Road, making it the first Firehouse Subs in Indian Country. The restaurant will open its doors to the public on Monday, April 12, under the ownership of Firehouse Subs Franchisee Glenda Weinert.

Weinert currently owns and operates four Firehouse Subs restaurants in the greater Asheville area and this restaurant will bring the count to five. Before joining Firehouse Subs, Weinert worked as an accountant in addition to an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina Asheville, where she still teaches one class focusing on accounting and business management.

“I feel honored to open the first Firehouse Subs on the Cherokee Indian Reservation and expand the brand’s Asheville footprint,” said Weinert. “I look forward to welcoming new and loyal guests in to try our hot and hearty subs while we continue to give back locally through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.”

The Saunooke Village Firehouse Subs restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant offers hot and hearty subs to go via online ordering through the Firehouse Subs app or website, call-in phone orders or takeout service at the counter inside. It also offers third-party delivery and in-house catering services to accommodate occasions of all sizes, from office meetings to family gatherings.