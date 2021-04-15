EBCI 2021 Certified Candidate List
The following list shows the candidates certified for the 2021 Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal elections as given to the One Feather by the EBCI Election Board on Thursday, April 15.
There will not be Primary Elections held for Big Cove, Painttown, and Cherokee County – Snowbird Tribal Council representatives.
Birdtown Tribal Council
Albert Rose
Boyd Owle
Gilbert Crowe Jr.
Gloria “Punkin” Griffin
Robin Lambert
Jacob George
Cyndi Lambert
Wolftown Tribal Council
Jess Sneed
Bo Crowe
Bill Taylor
Chelsea Taylor Saunooke
Sam “Frell” Reed
Yellowhill Tribal Council
Tom Wahnetah
T.W. Price Saunooke
Dave Wolfe
Stephanie Saunooke French
Christopher Reed
Shannon Ross
(Write-In) Elvia Walkingstick
Big Cove Tribal Council
Patrick Hill
Richard French
Teresa McCoy
Painttown Tribal Council
Tommye Saunooke
Dike Sneed
Bentley Tahquette
Cherokee Co. – Snowbird Tribal Council
Adam Wachacha
Bucky Brown
William A. “Billy” Brown
Janell Rattler
Big Cove School Board
Kristina Hyatt
Lavita Hill
Karen French-Browning
Lori Taylor
Damian Solis
Birdtown School Board
Melanie Lambert
Ashford Smith
Bree Stamper
Ray Long
Wolftown School Board
Isaac “Ike” Long
Berdie Toineeta
Bucky Squirrel