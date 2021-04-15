Published On: Thu, Apr 15th, 2021

EBCI 2021 Certified Candidate List 

 

The following list shows the candidates certified for the 2021 Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal elections as given to the One Feather by the EBCI Election Board on Thursday, April 15. 

There will not be Primary Elections held for Big Cove, Painttown, and Cherokee County – Snowbird Tribal Council representatives. 

Birdtown Tribal Council 

Albert Rose 

Boyd Owle 

Gilbert Crowe Jr. 

Gloria “Punkin” Griffin 

Robin Lambert 

Jacob George 

Cyndi Lambert 

Wolftown Tribal Council 

Jess Sneed 

Bo Crowe 

Bill Taylor 

Chelsea Taylor Saunooke 

Sam “Frell” Reed 

Yellowhill Tribal Council 

Tom Wahnetah 

T.W. Price Saunooke 

Dave Wolfe 

Stephanie Saunooke French 

Christopher Reed 

Shannon Ross 

(Write-In) Elvia Walkingstick 

Big Cove Tribal Council 

Patrick Hill 

Richard French

Teresa McCoy 

Painttown Tribal Council 

Tommye Saunooke 

Dike Sneed 

Bentley Tahquette 

Cherokee Co. – Snowbird Tribal Council 

Adam Wachacha 

Bucky Brown 

William A. “Billy” Brown 

Janell Rattler 

Big Cove School Board 

Kristina Hyatt 

Lavita Hill 

Karen French-Browning 

Lori Taylor 

Damian Solis 

Birdtown School Board 

Melanie Lambert 

Ashford Smith 

Bree Stamper 

Ray Long 

Wolftown School Board 

Isaac “Ike” Long 

Berdie Toineeta 

Bucky Squirrel 

print

Pin It