EBCI 2021 Certified Candidate List 

The following list shows the candidates certified for the 2021 Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal elections as given to the One Feather by the EBCI Election Board on Thursday, April 15.

There will not be Primary Elections held for Big Cove, Painttown, and Cherokee County – Snowbird Tribal Council representatives.

Birdtown Tribal Council

Albert Rose

Boyd Owle

Gilbert Crowe Jr.

Gloria “Punkin” Griffin

Robin Lambert

Jacob George

Cyndi Lambert

Wolftown Tribal Council

Jess Sneed

Bo Crowe

Bill Taylor

Chelsea Taylor Saunooke

Sam “Frell” Reed

Yellowhill Tribal Council

Tom Wahnetah

T.W. Price Saunooke

Dave Wolfe

Stephanie Saunooke French

Christopher Reed

Shannon Ross

(Write-In) Elvia Walkingstick

Big Cove Tribal Council

Patrick Hill

Richard French

Teresa McCoy

Painttown Tribal Council

Tommye Saunooke

Dike Sneed

Bentley Tahquette

Cherokee Co. – Snowbird Tribal Council

Adam Wachacha

Bucky Brown

William A. “Billy” Brown

Janell Rattler

Big Cove School Board

Kristina Hyatt

Lavita Hill

Karen French-Browning

Lori Taylor

Damian Solis

Birdtown School Board

Melanie Lambert

Ashford Smith

Bree Stamper

Ray Long

Wolftown School Board

Isaac “Ike” Long

Berdie Toineeta

Bucky Squirrel