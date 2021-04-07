Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) 

This is a list of deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period Oct. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed, fiduciary, affiant, executor, or administrator of the estate. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name, and executor(s):

10/2/20 Walter Andrew Bradley, Jr., Executor Calvin Bradley

10/5/20 George David Martin, Executor Lillian Plummer Martin

10/6/20 Danielle Davina Hicks

10/10/20 Harold Biddix, Jr., Executor Carmen Zelaya

10/11/20 Amy Smoker, Executor Tony Foster Smoker

10/12/20 Jesse James Welch

10/12/20 Charles Woodrow Cornwell, Executor Frankie Cornwell

10/13/20 Mary Katherine Kazhe, Executor Patrick Kazhe

10/15/20 Jeremy Justin Raby, Executor Jerry Max Raby

10/16/20Lake Runion

10/17/20 Christopher Terron Queen, Executor Kristina Queen

10/19/20 Reuben Teesatuskie, Executor Wanda Maxine Bradley Teesatuskie

10/19/20 George Davis Hornbuckle, Sr., Executor Rachel Sneed

10/20/20 Madge Elizabeth Owle, Executor Monica Lambert

10/24/20 Maxine Andre

10/27/20 Rebecca Marlene Toineeta, Executor James Edward Toineeta

10/27/20 Willard Marlin Lossie

10/27/20 Janice Roberta Catolster, Executor Suzanne Hornbuckle

10/28/20 Johnnie K. George, Executor Linda Mae George

10/28/20 Nathan Van Garcia, Executor Joe Garcia

10/30/20 Charles Everett Wolfe, Executor Carolyn Wolfe

10/30/20 Kami Ella Wahnetah

11/1/20 Minnie Irene Ledford

11/2/20 James Dwayne Wildcatt, Executor Kathleen Wildcatt

11/4/20 Gloria Jean Hatton

11/5/20 Jane Wolfe, Executor Amy J. Smoker

11/11/20 Kimberley Natasha Owle, Executor Charlene E. Owle

11/11/20 Douglas Gary Moore, Executor Don Michael Moore

11/11/20 Harry Bryan McLeymore

11/16/20 Nicole Jessica Outlaw

11/17/20 Maxine Maude Smith

11/17/20 Jackie Lee Rattler, Executor Elsie Rattler

11/28/20 James Lossie, Executor Susan Sheppard

12/1/20 Monica Lynn Stinchfield

12/3/20 Ernestine Roberta Hornbuckle, Executor Victoria L. Simon

12/8/20 Ollie Bigwitch

12/11/20 Donovan Rickell Underwood

12/13/20 Mary Lucille Salter

12/14/20 Steve Allen Teesateskie

12/16/20 Deanna Rai Smith, Executor Mary E. McCoy

12/17/20 James Edward Walkingstick

12/18/20 Furman Douglas Smith-Crowe

12/26/20 Jo Ellen Sinclair

12/29/20 Brenda Joyce Lossiah

1/2/21 Beth Ann Owle, Executor Aisha Leigh Owle

1/3/21 Mary Standley

1/6/21 Annette Fay Fish

1/9/21 Ah-Yo-Ka Chaslyn-Crowe Calhoun

1/9/21 Jessica Nicole Calhoun

1/9/21 Jeanette Thompson

1/9/21 Cecil Charles Allen

1/9/21 Donald Jay Walker, Executor Darlene O. Walker

1/10/21 Janene Lynn Flying

1/10/21 Jackie Lee Hornbuckle

1/15/21 Gertrude Kilpatrick

1/17/21 Verlyn Brown, Executor Brandi Mathis

1/17/21 Candina Carmella Cabe, Executor James Cabe

1/19/21 Barbara Jean Houser, Executors Diana L. Brown & Larry S. Houser

1/20/21 Marie Sequoyah

1/20/21 Johnny Adam Walkingstick

1/23/21 John Walter Grant

1/25/21 Alissa Eden Tenniele Smith

1/29/21 Alyne Buchanan, Executors Stacy B. Hurley & Leena L. Thibeaut

2/7/21 Dovi Malia Queen

2/12/21 Sandra Mary Davis, Executors Angelia Shannon & Jeffrey Davis

2/12/21 Noland Crowe

2/14/21 Lynda Saunooke

2/15/21 Clarence Lee Murphy, Executor Selena Murphy

2/17/21 Samuel Allen Smith, Executor Eloise June George Smith

2/18/21 Floyd Evard Panther, Executors Brittany Panther & Alma Panther

2/22/21 Robert Jackson Smith, Jr.

2/22/21 Shelly Jo Head

2/26/21 Nannie Calhoun

3/1/21 Martha Jane Swan

3/2/21 Kenneth Ronald Blankenship

3/7/21 Florence Marie Lewis

3/8/21 Harold Robert Rattler

3/9/21 Ardina Bobbie Walkingstick

3/15/21 Ethel Louise Cunningham

3/18/21 Paul Mitchell Taylor

3/18/21 Suzanne Agnes Adams

3/20/21 Mikie Driver

3/20/21 William Lossiah

3/22/21 Mindah Marie Hill

3/22/21 Phyllis Faye Lambert

3/25/21 William Jesse Lee Dover

3/26/21 Sarah Elizabeth Bradley

3/29/21 Darlene Defoe