Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
This is a list of deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period Oct. 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.
This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed, fiduciary, affiant, executor, or administrator of the estate. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.
Each person is shown with their date of death, full name, and executor(s):
10/2/20 Walter Andrew Bradley, Jr., Executor Calvin Bradley
10/5/20 George David Martin, Executor Lillian Plummer Martin
10/6/20 Danielle Davina Hicks
10/10/20 Harold Biddix, Jr., Executor Carmen Zelaya
10/11/20 Amy Smoker, Executor Tony Foster Smoker
10/12/20 Jesse James Welch
10/12/20 Charles Woodrow Cornwell, Executor Frankie Cornwell
10/13/20 Mary Katherine Kazhe, Executor Patrick Kazhe
10/15/20 Jeremy Justin Raby, Executor Jerry Max Raby
10/16/20Lake Runion
10/17/20 Christopher Terron Queen, Executor Kristina Queen
10/19/20 Reuben Teesatuskie, Executor Wanda Maxine Bradley Teesatuskie
10/19/20 George Davis Hornbuckle, Sr., Executor Rachel Sneed
10/20/20 Madge Elizabeth Owle, Executor Monica Lambert
10/24/20 Maxine Andre
10/27/20 Rebecca Marlene Toineeta, Executor James Edward Toineeta
10/27/20 Willard Marlin Lossie
10/27/20 Janice Roberta Catolster, Executor Suzanne Hornbuckle
10/28/20 Johnnie K. George, Executor Linda Mae George
10/28/20 Nathan Van Garcia, Executor Joe Garcia
10/30/20 Charles Everett Wolfe, Executor Carolyn Wolfe
10/30/20 Kami Ella Wahnetah
11/1/20 Minnie Irene Ledford
11/2/20 James Dwayne Wildcatt, Executor Kathleen Wildcatt
11/4/20 Gloria Jean Hatton
11/5/20 Jane Wolfe, Executor Amy J. Smoker
11/11/20 Kimberley Natasha Owle, Executor Charlene E. Owle
11/11/20 Douglas Gary Moore, Executor Don Michael Moore
11/11/20 Harry Bryan McLeymore
11/16/20 Nicole Jessica Outlaw
11/17/20 Maxine Maude Smith
11/17/20 Jackie Lee Rattler, Executor Elsie Rattler
11/28/20 James Lossie, Executor Susan Sheppard
12/1/20 Monica Lynn Stinchfield
12/3/20 Ernestine Roberta Hornbuckle, Executor Victoria L. Simon
12/8/20 Ollie Bigwitch
12/11/20 Donovan Rickell Underwood
12/13/20 Mary Lucille Salter
12/14/20 Steve Allen Teesateskie
12/16/20 Deanna Rai Smith, Executor Mary E. McCoy
12/17/20 James Edward Walkingstick
12/18/20 Furman Douglas Smith-Crowe
12/26/20 Jo Ellen Sinclair
12/29/20 Brenda Joyce Lossiah
1/2/21 Beth Ann Owle, Executor Aisha Leigh Owle
1/3/21 Mary Standley
1/6/21 Annette Fay Fish
1/9/21 Ah-Yo-Ka Chaslyn-Crowe Calhoun
1/9/21 Jessica Nicole Calhoun
1/9/21 Jeanette Thompson
1/9/21 Cecil Charles Allen
1/9/21 Donald Jay Walker, Executor Darlene O. Walker
1/10/21 Janene Lynn Flying
1/10/21 Jackie Lee Hornbuckle
1/15/21 Gertrude Kilpatrick
1/17/21 Verlyn Brown, Executor Brandi Mathis
1/17/21 Candina Carmella Cabe, Executor James Cabe
1/19/21 Barbara Jean Houser, Executors Diana L. Brown & Larry S. Houser
1/20/21 Marie Sequoyah
1/20/21 Johnny Adam Walkingstick
1/23/21 John Walter Grant
1/25/21 Alissa Eden Tenniele Smith
1/29/21 Alyne Buchanan, Executors Stacy B. Hurley & Leena L. Thibeaut
2/7/21 Dovi Malia Queen
2/12/21 Sandra Mary Davis, Executors Angelia Shannon & Jeffrey Davis
2/12/21 Noland Crowe
2/14/21 Lynda Saunooke
2/15/21 Clarence Lee Murphy, Executor Selena Murphy
2/17/21 Samuel Allen Smith, Executor Eloise June George Smith
2/18/21 Floyd Evard Panther, Executors Brittany Panther & Alma Panther
2/22/21 Robert Jackson Smith, Jr.
2/22/21 Shelly Jo Head
2/26/21 Nannie Calhoun
3/1/21 Martha Jane Swan
3/2/21 Kenneth Ronald Blankenship
3/7/21 Florence Marie Lewis
3/8/21 Harold Robert Rattler
3/9/21 Ardina Bobbie Walkingstick
3/15/21 Ethel Louise Cunningham
3/18/21 Paul Mitchell Taylor
3/18/21 Suzanne Agnes Adams
3/20/21 Mikie Driver
3/20/21 William Lossiah
3/22/21 Mindah Marie Hill
3/22/21 Phyllis Faye Lambert
3/25/21 William Jesse Lee Dover
3/26/21 Sarah Elizabeth Bradley
3/29/21 Darlene Defoe