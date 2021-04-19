CHEERLEADING: Smoky Mountain Competition Cheer Club wins at several meets

Special to the One Feather

The Smoky Mountain Competition Cheer Club has continued to excel in wins over the past few weeks. The cheerleaders represent Jackson, Macon, Swain, Haywood counties in North and Rabun County Ga. Participants range from 4-18 years of age, both boys and girls.

All three teams competed at the US Finals Cheer Competition held in Sevierville, Tenn. on April 10. The US Finals is a prestigious end of season competition held at various locations across the United States. The Senior Sapphires took first place in the Senior Performance Recreation Division Level 3.1 and the Dazzling Diamonds took first place in the Youth 10U Performance Recreation Division Level 1. The Sparking Gems took second place in the Youth 8U Performance Recreation Division Level 1 and received zero deductions for their routine. All teams received medals and those winning first place received champion jackets.

On the same day, they also competed at the Diamond Cheer and Dance Competition held at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The Senior Sapphires took first place in their division and received a second place bid to The Finale held in Jacksonville, Fla. Only two of these bids were awarded out of 31 performances for their session. The Dazzling Diamonds took first place for their division and received zero deductions for their performance. The Sparkling Gems took second place in their division and received zero deductions for their performance. All three teams received bids to attend The One, a unique end-of-season offered to limited teams held across the United Status. In addition, the cheer club won the Sportsmanship Award from the competition.

On the weekend of April 17, the teams competed at the Mountain Nationals (2-day event) held by Maximum Cheer and Dance in Asheville. All three teams took home first place for their divisions and received national championship rings and banners. The Sparkling Gems received zero deductions for their routine.

The cheer teams will be holding a “Meet the Teams” info session this Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. at the Jackson County Rescue Squad Building. Anyone interested in joining the teams should attend. Team evaluations/tryouts are scheduled for May 22nd for Season #6. Anyone ages 4-18 (boys or girls) are invited to attend. Info: 506-1419 or 226-9943