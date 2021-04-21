Caleb Sullivan recognized by Destinations International

Special to the One Feather

SYLVA – The Jackson County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) has announced that Caleb Sullivan, the TDA’s social media marketing and group sales specialist, has received the honor of being named one of Destinations International’s 2021 30 Under 30 recipients.

Sullivan has been with the Jackson County TDA for two years and during his time there has authored the Crisis Communication Plan for the TDA, created an accessible guide to Jackson County, and has grown and manages the destination’s social media accounts, among numerous other projects.

“Caleb is truly indispensable when it comes to the work he does on behalf of our residents and visitors. Through his role, he generates significant economic impact to Jackson County and its businesses and employees. We are very fortunate to have his expertise at the JCTDA and this designation recognizes his talent and dedication to the tourism industry,” Jackson County TDA’s Executive Director Nick Breedlove said.

Destinations International is committed to investing and preparing the leaders of tomorrow and developing future industry leaders that represent a diverse set of backgrounds and perspectives. Each year, 30 individuals under the age of 30, are selected to gain valuable industry networking opportunities and increased thought leadership throughout the year. The honorees originate from a variety of destination organizations of all sizes and countries.

“The 30 Under 30 program remains critical to our organization’s vision and mission,” said Don Welsh, president and chief executive officer of Destinations International. “As our industry moves toward recovery, we are especially excited to announce these young professionals as they are the future of the travel and tourism industry.”

John Lambeth, president of Civitas and Destinations International Foundation Chair, “The Destinations International Foundation believes in building up the leaders of tomorrow. We are proud of our 30 Under 30 Program and for the foundation donors who make programs like these possible for our industry. We look forward to engaging with them through professional development and networking opportunities throughout the year and in the years to come.”

Mike Gamble, president and chief executive officer of SearchWide Global, said “We are so proud to honor this year’s class in light of the tremendous challenges our industry has experienced. As we work collectively to rebuild and re-energize, this diverse group of rising leaders will remain essential to the future of destination marketing and management.”