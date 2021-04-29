Body found while searching for missing person

While conducting a grid search for missing person James Pepion, a search team located a camp site and human remains, in close proximity to his residence.

No identification has been done at this time.

The remains will be sent to Wake Medical Center for DNA and dental record comparison.

“Please keep the James Pepion family in your thoughts and prayers, this is a situation that no family should ever have to go through,” stated Cherokee Indian Police Dept. Interim Chief of Police Gene Owl. “I would like to thank the Spartanburg County Search and Rescue team, the SC Foothills Search and Rescue Team, Dan Moseley and his K-9 Bo, Cherokee Fire Department, Tribal EMS, Emergency Management, Animal Control, Natural Resource Enforcement, and Officers from CIPD for an outstanding effort.”

– Cherokee Indian Police Dept. release