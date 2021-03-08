WCU to have in-person commencement ceremonies this spring

CULLOWHEE – After a series of virtual commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19 in 2020, Western Carolina University will resume modified, in-person commencement activities this spring for the class of 2021.

The ceremonies will take place the weekend of May 14-16. To comply with the governor’s current executive order regarding mass gatherings:

Graduates will be required to confirm their participation in spring commencement exercises. Information will be sent via WCU e-mail to graduates from graduation@wcu.eduby March 12. Graduates will be required to RSVP in the Marching Order system no later than March 31;

Graduates will be allowed two guests and all guests must be ticketed (tickets will be distributed in late April);

Face coverings will be required of all graduates and guests; and

Commencement will be livestreamed.

Specific details on times and locations will be forthcoming.

“Commencement ceremonies are a highlight of the year and the ultimate celebration of our academic mission and the incredible journey of our students. I’m beyond thrilled to resume celebration of our graduating students’ accomplishments in-person this spring,” said Kelli R. Brown, WCU chancellor. “In the weeks to come, we will continue to coordinate our plans for in-person ceremonies, while adhering to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and North Carolina.”

The decision to hold in-person commencement ceremonies comes after Chancellor Brown announced that the university is planning to resume, conditions permitting, an academic and on-campus schedule in August that is as normal as possible.

– Western Carolina University release