Tribal Court Judgment Summary for March 3
Armachain, Keith Littlewolf
14-15.1 Public Intoxication – Dismissed with Leave to Refile
Bird, Regina Dawn
14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
14-70.19 Providing or Possessing Contraband – Guilty, 120 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 30 days active jail time, credit for time served (66 days); $1,000 fine
14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 120 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 30 days active jail time, credit for time served (66 days); $1,000 fine
14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea
14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed on Plea
Bryant, Elias Chance
20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Dismissed on Proof
Cline, Melissa Renee
20-28 Revoked License – Report Infraction
Crowe, Christopher
20-111(2) Fictitious Registration Plate – Report Infraction
20-28 Revoked License – Report Infraction
Davis, Verron Doyce
14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Guilty, 180 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 51 days active jail time, credit for time served (51 days), $500 fine, stay away from victims and their premises
14-10.40 Burglary – Dismissed on Plea
14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, 180 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 51 days active jail time, credit for time served (51 days), $500 fine, stay away from victims and their premises
Garcia, Alexander Martinez
20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed on Proof
Hondurena, Flores Crus
20-141(a) Exceeding a Safe Speed – Dismissed in Interest of Justice
Littlejohn, Callie Laverne
20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Report Infraction
Lossie, Kirk Wilson
20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Dismissed on Proof
Martin, Brandon Keith
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed in Interest of Justice
14-10.9 Criminal Mischief to Property – Dismissed at Request of Prosecuting Witness
Radford, Hunter Alan
14-40.59 Assault by Pointing a Gun – Admit PV, 1 year jail time suspended, 3 years probation, 353 days active jail time, credit for time served (353 days), not to possess firearm
14-34.11 Aggravated Weapons Offense – Dismissed on Plea
14-10.61 (No charge description listed) – Admit PV, 1 year jail time suspended, 3 years probation, 353 days active jail time, credit for time served (353 days), not to possess firearm
14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Admit PV, 1 year jail time suspended, 3 years probation, 353 days active jail time, credit for time served (353 days), not to possess firearm, $713.22 restitution ordered
Radford, Jake Michael
20-7 No Operator’s License – Report Infraction
Reed, Kelsey Lynn
20-111(2) Fictitious Registration Plate – Dismissed with Leave
Reed-Smathers, Erin Leigh
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Proof
Rickman, Patrick Lynn
20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Report Infraction
Sequoyah, Frances Elaine
20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed on Proof
Standingdeer, Michelle
20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed
Swimmer, Ashley Davada
20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Report Infraction
Teesatuskie-Taylor, Shanali Ann
20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Report Infraction
20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Report Infraction
Thompson, Homer Lee
14=10.41 Breaking and Entering – Guilty, 18 months jail time suspended, 3 years probation, 365 days active jail time, credit for time served (384 days), no contact with victim
14-20.2 Aggravated Sexual Abuse – Guilty, 18 months jail time suspended, 3 years probation, 365 days active jail time, credit for time served (384 days), no contact with victim
Watty Jr., Quincy
20-28 Revoked License – Report Infraction
Watty, Todd Marcus
20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed on Proof
William, Savetta
14-10.14 Injuring Communication Equipment – Dismissed with Leave to Refile, no contact with victim
14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed with Leave to Refile, no contact with victim