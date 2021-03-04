Tribal Court Judgment Summary for March 3

Armachain, Keith Littlewolf

14-15.1 Public Intoxication – Dismissed with Leave to Refile

Bird, Regina Dawn

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-70.19 Providing or Possessing Contraband – Guilty, 120 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 30 days active jail time, credit for time served (66 days); $1,000 fine

14-95.5(a) Drugs: Possessing a controlled substance classified in schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Guilty, 120 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 30 days active jail time, credit for time served (66 days); $1,000 fine

14-95.6(b) Drugs: Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering, Possessing with intent to sell or deliver schedule I, II, III, IV, and V – Dismissed on Plea

14-95.5(c) Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana – Dismissed on Plea

Bryant, Elias Chance

20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Dismissed on Proof

Cline, Melissa Renee

20-28 Revoked License – Report Infraction

Crowe, Christopher

20-111(2) Fictitious Registration Plate – Report Infraction

20-28 Revoked License – Report Infraction

Davis, Verron Doyce

14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Guilty, 180 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 51 days active jail time, credit for time served (51 days), $500 fine, stay away from victims and their premises

14-10.40 Burglary – Dismissed on Plea

14-10.16 Second Degree Trespass – Guilty, 180 days jail time suspended, 12 months probation, 51 days active jail time, credit for time served (51 days), $500 fine, stay away from victims and their premises

Garcia, Alexander Martinez

20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed on Proof

Hondurena, Flores Crus

20-141(a) Exceeding a Safe Speed – Dismissed in Interest of Justice

Littlejohn, Callie Laverne

20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Report Infraction

Lossie, Kirk Wilson

20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Dismissed on Proof

Martin, Brandon Keith

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed in Interest of Justice

14-10.9 Criminal Mischief to Property – Dismissed at Request of Prosecuting Witness

Radford, Hunter Alan

14-40.59 Assault by Pointing a Gun – Admit PV, 1 year jail time suspended, 3 years probation, 353 days active jail time, credit for time served (353 days), not to possess firearm

14-34.11 Aggravated Weapons Offense – Dismissed on Plea

14-10.61 (No charge description listed) – Admit PV, 1 year jail time suspended, 3 years probation, 353 days active jail time, credit for time served (353 days), not to possess firearm

14-10.41 Breaking and Entering – Admit PV, 1 year jail time suspended, 3 years probation, 353 days active jail time, credit for time served (353 days), not to possess firearm, $713.22 restitution ordered

Radford, Jake Michael

20-7 No Operator’s License – Report Infraction

Reed, Kelsey Lynn

20-111(2) Fictitious Registration Plate – Dismissed with Leave

Reed-Smathers, Erin Leigh

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed on Proof

Rickman, Patrick Lynn

20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Report Infraction

Sequoyah, Frances Elaine

20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed on Proof

Standingdeer, Michelle

20-28 Revoked License – Dismissed

Swimmer, Ashley Davada

20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Report Infraction

Teesatuskie-Taylor, Shanali Ann

20-7(a) No Operator’s License – Report Infraction

20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Report Infraction

Thompson, Homer Lee

14=10.41 Breaking and Entering – Guilty, 18 months jail time suspended, 3 years probation, 365 days active jail time, credit for time served (384 days), no contact with victim

14-20.2 Aggravated Sexual Abuse – Guilty, 18 months jail time suspended, 3 years probation, 365 days active jail time, credit for time served (384 days), no contact with victim

Watty Jr., Quincy

20-28 Revoked License – Report Infraction

Watty, Todd Marcus

20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed on Proof

William, Savetta

14-10.14 Injuring Communication Equipment – Dismissed with Leave to Refile, no contact with victim

14-30.6 Child Abuse in the Second Degree – Dismissed with Leave to Refile, no contact with victim