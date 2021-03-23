Tribal Court Judgment Summary for March 22
Maney Jr., Robert Ammons
14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed with Leave
14-40.1 Domestic Violence – Dismissed with Leave
Taylor, Cinda Justine
14-40.1(b)(5) Violation of Court Order (DV) – Dismissed
20-111(2) Expired Registration Plate – Dismissed
20-111(1) Vehicles required to be Registered – Dismissed
14-40.1(b)(5) Violation of Court Order (DV) – Dismissed
14-70.22 Failure to Obey a Lawful Order of the Court – Dismissed, DVPO dismissed
14-5.2 Communicating Threats – Dismissed
14-40.62(a)(1) Simple Assault – Dismissed, DVPO dismissed
14-40.1(b)(5) Violation of Court Order (DV) – Dismissed