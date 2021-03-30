SCC plans for return to normal this summer, fall

SYLVA – With encouraging signs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic across the country and throughout the region, Southwestern Community College administrators are planning for summer and fall semesters that will more closely resemble the typical academic experience prior to last spring.

SCC’s goal is to return to normal in-person instruction starting this summer while keeping all necessary safety precautions in place, based on guidance from federal, state and local authorities and health departments.

“We are open and here to serve our students and our community,” said Dr. Don Tomas, SCC’s president. “As more individuals receive vaccinations, and as COVID-19 case counts continue to drop, we are cautiously optimistic that we can provide students with the format of in-person instruction we delivered two years ago. As always, the safety of our students and employees will remain our highest priority.”

Through the remainder of the spring semester, which runs through mid-May, Southwestern will continue following the same protocols that have been in place since reopening last summer. All employees who have been teleworking will return in person to their SCC locations starting May 17, public health conditions permitting.

Registration for new and returning students will start on April 6. Summer classes will begin May 20, and the fall semester gets underway on Aug. 16.

For more information on Southwestern and the programs it offers, visit www.SouthwesternCC.edu, call 339-4000 or drop by your nearest SCC location.

– Southwestern Community College release