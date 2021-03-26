SCC announces drive-through spring graduation plans

SYLVA – To ensure graduates get an opportunity to celebrate with their families, Southwestern Community College will hold a drive-through commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15, on the Jackson Campus.

Ceremony times are being finalized and will be shared directly with graduates.

Vehicles will follow a designated path, and every graduate will be able to step in front of an SCC photo backdrop and receive a diploma cover from Dr. Don Tomas.

SCC will provide a livestream for loved ones unable to attend in-person. That link will be available on SCC’s website (www.SouthwesternCC.edu) in the days leading up to the ceremony.

“During our drive-through ceremonies last summer and fall, there were a lot of moving moments as parents, spouses and friends saw their graduates receive their diplomas,” Dr. Tomas said. “They’d still be clapping, tears streaming down their faces as the car drove away. These students have worked extremely hard and overcome a lot to earn their degrees, and we’re just excited to be able to celebrate their accomplishments with them.”

In addition to the drive-through ceremony, graduates will still have the opportunity to participate in a future traditional ceremony.

Graduates are receiving regular updates regarding logistics and arrival times through the college’s official notification system in the days leading up to the graduation ceremony.

For more information about SCC and the programs it offers, visit www.SouthwesternCC.edu, 339-4000 or drop by your nearest SCC location.

– Southwestern Community College release