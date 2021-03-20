OBITUARY: Suzanne Agnes Adams

Suzanne Agnes Adams, 72, of the Snowbird Community in Robbinsville, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Owen and Ida Teesateskie Smoker.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, sisters, nephew, and grandson.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Adams; children, Danielle Adams, Sheila Cox (D.J.), Charlie Martin; six grandchildren, Zaeley, Kailynne, Makiyah, Brantley, Aleayah, Gaige; two great grandchildren, Arya and Malakai; and her sister, Bonnie Teesateskie.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at Buffalo Baptist Church. Rev. Teddy Silvers will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 pm Saturday at the church.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family.