OBITUARY: Richard Steve “Ricky” Luther

Richard Steve “Ricky” Luther age 63, of Cherokee, formerly of Andrews, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the Wolftown Community on March 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Mianna (Cucumber) Luther; step-son, Victor Wildcatt and his mother Elma Ray Piercy.

He was a mechanic by trade and was well liked by all who knew him. His passing was quick and leaves the family heartbroken.

In North Carolina, Richard also leaves behind brothers and sisters, Thurman Luther of Andrews, Anita Stuart of Raleigh, Elaine Owenby of Andrews, Clara Terrell of Hickory, Johnny Luther of Marble, Donna Piercy of Robbinsville, Debbie Farmer of Marble, Danny Luther of Andrews, and Angela Greenage of Atlanta, Ga.; and two granddaughters, Lauren Luther and Kalista Luther.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Oran Charles Luther; brothers, Gene Luther and Raymond Edward Luther; and son, Richard Daniel Luther.

Services for Richard will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 17 with visitation starting at 12 p.m. until p.m. A funeral service will start at 2 p.m. with Pastor Greg Morgan officiating. An immediate burial will follow in the Luther Family Cemetery with pallbearers being among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with the final arrangements.