OBITUARY: Mike Driver 

Mike Driver, 69, of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Mr. Driver was born in Cherokee on April 19, 1951 to the late Watty and Annie Driver.

He retired from the Tribal Gaming Commission after also working at Dayco, Anton, and as a mechanic for many years. He loved spending time with his grandbabies. In addition, he loved to play pool and always checked on his neighbors.

He is survived by children, Libby Driver Ensley (B Ensley), Amy Pete Ochoa (Agustin), Cal Joseph Pete, and Manus Pete (Ceri); sisters and brothers, Loretta Davis (Haven), Bob Driver (Rita), and Watty Driver Jr. (Nancy); 22 grandchildren, Timiyah Brown (Elijah), Kellen Ensley, Leo Pete (Cheyenne), Tino Pete (Shelby), Devon Cucumber, Chad Cucumber, Nickolas, Kyle Pete, Noah Pete, Layla Pete, Mathias Pete, Primo Pete, Enzo Pete, Sylas Pete, Kelly Pete, Lilly Pete, Galilea Pete, Riley Pete, Septamus Pete, Manus Pete II, and Octavius Pete; one great grandchild on the way; and an aunt, Eva Reed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Tammi Pete; one brother, John Henry Driver; one sister-in-law, Nell Driver; and a number of aunts uncles, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 24 at the George Family Cemetery in Cherokee. Reverend Scotty Chekelelee officiated. Crisp Funeral Home assisted the Driver family with arrangements.