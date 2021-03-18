OBITUARY: Joyce Evelyn Hannah Smith

Joyce Evelyn Hannah Smith died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Prince William County, Va., at the age of 83, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was the widow of Samuel Everett Smith (dec. 1984), mother of Terry (Patty Smith dec.) and Vicki, Nana to Shannon Dalby, Keisha Lambert (Steven), Cody Smith, and Brandy Evelyn Smith, and great-Nana to Harleigh Smith and Sti-Wi Lambert III.

Born in Cataloochee in 1938 to Mark and Verda Hannah, she grew up in the Smoky Mountains and spent as much time as she could there throughout her life, usually in the company of her sisters and brothers: Helen Trantham (dec.), Lillian Stokes (dec.), Harold, Lowell (dec.), Lois Hardison and Don. She also spent a lot of time with her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law in Cherokee. On the Cherokee side, Katherine Smith and Kenny “Feet” Smith are still living along with her many nieces and nephews.

Joyce traveled the country in her younger days with her husband Sam, Terry and Vicki, as Sam worked in the tunnels, building tunnel infrastructures in California and Chicago, until they settled in Fairfax, Va., where she lived and worked for 51 years. Joyce went to work for the Fairfax County Tax Assessors Office and quickly rose in the ranks, as her gift for finding out complex facts and figures became evident. Throughout her large extended family, Joyce was always known as the “go-to” gal to get the details about any thorny situation.

She loved country and mountain music and listening to her brothers and sisters play and sing was a great joy to her. Joyce kept in close touch with her friends throughout her life from Maggie Valley to California to Virginia.

Joyce had great love for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her family. Everyone knew that they could count on Nana to be there for them, in good times and in challenging ones. She was their rock, and she will be greatly missed by all.

Joyce was taken way too soon, but we are all so grateful for our time on this earth with her.

A celebration of her life will be held in Maggie Valley in August at Homecoming time.