OBITUARY: Harold R. Rattler 

Harold R. Rattler, of the Birdtown Community, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 8, 2021. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Elsie Wolfe Rattler of Cherokee and the late Leroy Rattler. Harold was fondly referred to as Harry-O. An avid sports watcher, he was known for his laugh and having a good time.

He was a graduate of Cherokee High School and Haskell Indian Junior College. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he was a man of many talents who worked construction, drove semi-trucks, pottery making, and loved reading the Bible. We will all miss you, your laugh, your smile, and all the good times Harry-O.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Veronica Rattler; two sisters, Linda Lee and Polly Ann Rattler; two brothers, Mickey and Jackie Rattler; two nieces, Jada Lee and Justina Rattler; nephews, Little Mickey, Hawk, and Zebo Rattler; paternal grandparents, Morgan and Bertha Rattler; and maternal grandparents, Lula and Jacob Wolfe.

In addition to his mother Elsie, he is survived by his significant other, Marlena Toineeta with whom he has two sons, Payne and Rajun; as well as Terri Rattler, the mother of four sons Diamond, J.C., Trenton, and Travis; three grandsons, Shaun, Theron, and T.J.; three granddaughters, Peyton, Scarlett, and Renae; brothers, Jody, Tim, and Sammy (Kari) Rattler; aunts, Lucille Wolfe, and Laura (Bob) Blankenship; and uncle, Bill (Lucille) Wolfe to include countless nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Joe Wolfe will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12 at Rattler Mountain Cemetery.