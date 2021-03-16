OBITUARY: Ethel Smith Cunningham

Ethel Smith Cunningham, 89, of Sylva, formerly of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord, Monday March 15, 2021.

A native and lifelong resident of western North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James “Budge” and Cecilia Smith.

Ethel was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church and she enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers. She loved helping people as well as making arts and crafts.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Cunningham; her sons, Mikey and David Smith; brothers, Charlie and Buck Smith; sisters, Edna Lossiah, Stella Ball, and Mary Ann Pierce, as well as Bertha Saunooke and John Ross Smith.

She is survived by her son, Bobby (Kathy) Smith of South Carolina; her daughter, Debbie (Corey Meeks) Queen of Sylva; two sisters; Lucille Winchester of Cherokee and Ruby Dobbings of Whittier; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 18 in the Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Rev. Eddie Stillwell and Joe Wolfe officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon till 1 p.m. prior to the Service at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Parris Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave F1 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.