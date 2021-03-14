OBITUARY: Ardina Walkingstick

Ardina Walkingstick, age 26, of Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Mission Hospital following an extended illness.

She is survived by her father, Mike Walkingstick; brothers, David George Jr., Mike Walkingstick Jr., and Johnson Sequoyah; and sisters, Stacy George and Linda Goodson-Owl. She is also survived by several aunts and uncles from Cherokee to Maryland.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lizzie Sequoyah Poe; and son, Russell Lee Walkingstick.

The family has requested a private service.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.