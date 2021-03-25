OBITUARIES: William Jesse Lee Dover Sr. 

William Jesse Lee Dover Sr. 73, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 25, 2021.

He was the son of the late David Miller and Lula Bell Murphy Dover.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brian David Dover, who passed in 1972.

William was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Darlene Dover; children, William Jesse Lee Dover Jr., Scottie Alexander Dover; three grandsons, Matthew, Brian, and Jacob and Aleesha Dover; daughter-in-law, Malissa Dover; two brothers, Henry and Ray Dover; and one sister, Shirley Page.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 29 at Birdtown Cemetery with military graveside rites being conducted by the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143.