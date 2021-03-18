OBITUARIES: Richard Lee Lambert

Richard Lee Lambert, 31, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Willie E. Lambert and Mary Lambert of Cherokee. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Amos and Lalah Lambert, and Frank Hampton. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by two brothers, Willie F. Lambert and wife Amber, and Johnny Lambert and wife Paiten both of Cherokee; grandmother, Ann Hampton of Lakeland, Fla.; nieces, Chloe, Isabel, Brylee, and Millie Lambert; and nephews, Abel and Clay Lambert.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Cherokee Bible Church. Rev. Randy Miller will officiate.