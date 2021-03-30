Cultural pathway to connect historic Cherokee sites in downtown Tahlequah

Project slated for completion in late summer

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A destination for locals and tourists alike, downtown Tahlequah is home to several Cherokee Nation cultural and historic sites near the iconic Capitol Square. This week, the Tribe announced a new project that will connect those sites and nearby resources.

A Cherokee art park and cultural pathway are being constructed to enable pedestrians to safely travel between the Cherokee National History Museum on Muskogee Avenue and the Cherokee National Prison Museum on Choctaw Street, as well as several additional sites, including the Cherokee National Supreme Court Museum, Cherokee Arts Center, Kawi Café and Spider Gallery.

“This is a real opportunity to invest in our capital city and showcase a unique collection of cultural and historical resources that are very much a natural draw for visitors,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The pathway will serve as a tourism anchor and downtown destination. The First Lady, January Hoskin, and I love Tahlequah and we love Cherokee art, which makes this project near and dear to our hearts. We know this improvement will amplify all of Cherokee Nation’s strategies to share our culture with our fellow citizens, Tahlequah community members and guests from all over the world.”

The project will enhance pedestrian accessibility with new walkways and add features such as a public gathering space, art displays, a chalk wall, new landscaping, outdoor lighting and park-like furniture.

The project is slated for completion in late summer 2021.

– Cherokee Nation release