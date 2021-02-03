VITA Tax assistance program starting

The 2021 offering of Tax Assistance begins Tuesday, Feb. 16. If your annual income is less than $57,000 or you are a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, you are eligible to have your taxes prepared at no cost at the EBCI Cooperative Extension Office at 876 Acquoni Rd. The offices are located next to the Yellowhill Community Building and covered basketball court. Due to the current public health situation, VITA Tax Assistance will not be held face-to-face. Instead, a drop-off and pick-up service will be performed. Returns could take up to ten days to review and process.

Program officials note, “This process will be a bit lengthy compared to previous years. We will be limited in the weekly number of available appointments for the drop off service. As always, our program relies on volunteers to perform this service. Many volunteers are operating under the same, difficult circumstances as many of you may be and as our nation grapples with the challenges associated with COVID-19. . We are fortunate to continue providing this service given the current state of our community and country.”

Bring the following items to your appointment/drop-off:

✓ All income related forms such as: W-2, 1099 Misc., 1099-I, SSA-1099, etc.

✓ Photo I.D. such as Driver’s License or enrollment card with picture

✓ Social Security Card and birth date of every member of the household

✓ Enrollment Card of Federally Recognized Tribe for NC Tax Exemption

✓ Bank Account Information if you want tax return direct deposited

✓ Last year’s tax return (if possible)

✓ The program does not do Rental Income (Schedule E), Dividend and Investment Income (Sch B) and Complex

Schedule C.

To schedule an appointment, call the EBCI Cooperative Extension Office 359-6939 or 359-6930 . If you reach the voicemail, please leave your full name, your primary phone number, and one of the team members will promptly return your call.

– EBCI Cooperative Extension Program release